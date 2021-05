Last Updated on May 19, 2021 by Gundrum Funeral Home. Robert L. Day, 82, of Logansport, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Howard Community Hospital in Kokomo. Born on June 4, 1938 in Roya Center, he is the son to the late Virgil F. and Angeline (Vitello) Day. Virgil was killed in action in Iwo Jima, so Jack Sadler helped raise Robert since he was 7 years old. Robert was a graduate of Logansport high school and married to Anna L. Roberts who survives.