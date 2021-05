Bail is set at $300 cash for a 19-year-old Manitowoc man who allegedly stalked a woman and broke into her home over the weekend. Tate M. Seidl is charged with Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched early Sunday evening to a residence in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street. The female victim said that someone (allegedly Seidl) had been stalking her and randomly showing up at her home and allegedly breaking in.