newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel County, KY

BREAKING NEWS: State Rep. Derek Lewis found 'not guilty' in DUI trial

By Jarrod Mills
Corbin Times Tribune
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - After more than a year following his arrest, a jury found Representative Derek Lewis of the 90th district not guilty for operating a motor vehicle under the influence at the conclusion of his trial in Laurel County District Court Wednesday. “I expected it quite frankly. From the outset,...

www.thetimestribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
London, KY
Government
City
Frankfort, KY
City
London, KY
Laurel County, KY
Government
County
Laurel County, KY
City
Clay, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Security System#Breaking News#Dui#County Court#Trial Court#County Sheriff#State#The Times Tribune#Commonwealth#Sheriff Root#Facebook#Sgt John Inman#Deputy#Sergeant#Sgt Mehler#Laurel Counties#Hatcher Road#Breaking News#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Laurel County, KYclayconews.com

Meth and Heroin Arrest Inside a Business off US 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Donald R. Causey age 58 of Wilson St., Corbin on Wednesday night May 12, 2021 at approximately 11:16 PM. The arrest occurred inside a business off US 25 approximately 8 miles South of London while deputies were conducting a drug investigation there and found this individual in possession of:
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

Huge Meth Trafficking Operation Busted in Southeast Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office interdiction team – Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Justin Taylor initiated an investigation that led to the identification of a major Methamphetamine source of supply to the Laurel and Knox County area on May 13, 2021.
Kentucky Statekentuckystatepolice.org

Kentucky State Police Post 11 Honors Fallen Troopers

London, KY (May 13, 2021) – On Friday May 14, 2021 at 10:30 am, Kentucky State Police Post 11 will be placing a wreaths at the grave sites of Trooper Elmer Mobley JR., and Trooper John Hutchinson, to honor their service to the Commonwealth. Trooper Elmer Mobley, JR, age 33,...
Laurel County, KYSentinel-Echo

Drug investigation leads to 5 arrested, about $41,000 seized

Five people were arrested, including two on federal drug charges, Thursday after an investigation into a methamphetamine supply source for Laurel and Knox counties. Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators said Harvey Couch of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and Amber Price of Harrisburg, Illinois were estimated to be moving 5 kilograms (11.02 pounds) of methamphetamine between Atlanta, Georgia and London and were reportedly also trafficking to Illinois, every two weeks.
London, KYclayconews.com

Deputies Dispatched to a Prowler Complaint Arrest the Caller

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Hobie Daugherty and Deputy James Fox arrested Ashley V. Hurley age 34 of Chapel Rd., East Bernstadt early Sunday morning May 9, 2021 at approximately 5:55 AM. The arrest occurred off...
Laurel County, KYq95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Charged After Forty 911 Calls

A Laurel County woman has been charged with falsely reporting an incident after deputies say she called 911 multiple times in two days. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ashley Hurley called 911 40 times in two days. They say she would call and hang up or reported prowler complaints that were found to be false. Hurley was arrested one of the times deputies were dispatch to her home and charged with falsely reporting an incident, harassing communications, and public intoxication. She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel County, KYsam1039.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In A Home And Threatened Deputies

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Jake Miller along with Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Allen Turner were called out to off Hart Church Road to assist EMS. EMS had been dispatched to that location but were unable to find the woman who was reporting the emergency. When K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick” along with other deputies entered the home, they found broken glass, furniture turned over and holes in the wall. K-9 Maverick found 29-year-old Joshua Karr, who had barricaded himself behind a door downstairs. Karr threatened to kill deputies on numerous occasions and refused to come out. Deputies were able to force entry and with Maverick’s help took Karr into custody. While being escorted out to the cruiser Karr continued cursing and causing a disturbance. He was charged criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing, assault on a service animal, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Laurel County warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license. Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Whitley County, KYCorbin News Journal

Beshear to lift restrictions May 28

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that more than 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 or older have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and he announced that on May 28, the state will lift the curfew on restaurants and bars and allow bar seating. As of Monday,...
Corbin, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Donveon Storm - Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance celebrates opening of Corbin office

The Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed their newest member, Donevon Storm - Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. Storms’ office is located at 1456 W. Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin and is open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured several guests, a cookout, and giveaways. | Photos by Jarrod Mills.