AUSTIN – The former landlord of a Llano County woman who went missing in 2006 is now charged in her death. On May, 3, 2021, Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, of Lubbock, was indicted in Llano County on one count of murder in the November 2006 death of Holly Simmons, 46, of Buchanan Dam. Simmons was reported missing by her 17-year-old daughter on Nov. 28, 2006, after she dropped her off at the school bus stop the previous morning. Simmons was never seen alive again.