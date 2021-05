Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith will open at full capacity on Saturday, May 15, with a brand new attraction scheduled to open in July. Parrot Island will unveil its new Ohana Highway two-person slide tube about two months after the opening day. Standing at nearly 40 feet tall, the new open flume slide will send riders high up the sides of the slide while being swung through three 360-degree turns. This tube slide can be enjoyed on your own or with a partner.