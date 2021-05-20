War Eagles doomed by errors, eliminated from playoffs

Buy Now Wagener-Salley's Gracie Starnes fires toward home during the War Eagles' Class A playoff game Wednesday against Lewisville. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

LEWISVILLE 8, WAGENER-SALLEY 7

WAGENER — It would be easy for the Wagener-Salley softball team to hang their heads following Wednesday night's loss to Lewisville that ended their season.

They dug themselves a deep hole by committing too many errors, then nearly overcame an 8-3 deficit before ultimately coming up one run short in an 8-7 loss that bounced them from the Class A playoffs.

The War Eagles could've felt down on themselves as they huddled on their home field one last time, but that's the last thing head coach Jennifer Starnes wanted them to do.

"We're a very young team, and they need to be proud of what we've done," she said. "Our first day of tryouts, we had seven girls. We didn't think we were going to have a season. Then when the girls came out, I remember going, 'Gosh, this is going to be a long season.'

"But they've worked really hard, and they need to be very proud of where we are. We didn't expect to win the region coming off of that, and then coming into the playoffs and winning our first game – I'm proud of them. They just need to be proud of themselves. They've worked hard, and they deserve to be here. It just didn't work in our favor."

Lewisville extended its lead to 8-3 in the top of the sixth inning and looked well on its way to a district championship showdown with Dixie, but Wagener-Salley didn't go quietly.

LeAnn Rawls started the rally with a single and Allie Davis followed that up by drawing a walk, and a Charley Fields single loaded the bases with two outs. A walk and a passed ball plated two runs, and the War Eagles were back within three.

Region 3-A Player of the Year Gracie Starnes, who put the War Eagles on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with her 13th home run of the season, led off the seventh with a single. Brooklyn Yon and Rawls each reached base on infield singles, spinning cue balls on the first-base line that stayed fair. Davis ripped a ball down the left-field line to make it a one-run game, but with two outs Fields' sharply-stung liner was speared at first base to end the game.

Lewisville jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third thanks to some key errors by Wagener-Salley. With runners on second and third and nobody out, the Lions laid down a squeeze bunt in front of home plate. The lead runner scored on the play, as did the runner from second when the batter was caught in a run down. The ball was thrown into center field from there, allowing her to race all the way around to score.

"Those errors are what killed us," Starnes said, adding that her players had an up-and-down season defensively. "What I'm hoping is that, being that we are so young and I have no seniors, next year when we come in that immaturity with the ball will go away and we can be more mature with that."

The third inning was a game-changer, but Wagener-Salley cut it to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth when Lewisville committed its own errors. Davis and Kylee Hooker scored when the Lions threw the ball into center field trying to catch catch Davis off the bag at second after a fielder's choice at third.

Lewisville got those two runs right back in the fifth, though, one on an RBI groundout and the other when War Eagles players started running toward the dugout thinking the second out of the inning was the third.

Davis led the offense with three hits and a walk, and she was a bright spot defensively all game at third base. Rawls and Gracie Starnes each had two hits, and Fields, Yon and Katelyn Hearn had a hit apiece.

The War Eagles went 8-0 in Region 3-A play to lock up yet another league title, then beat Ware Shoals in the playoff opener when Starnes tossed a no-hitter. Errors put them on the brink of elimination with a 9-1 loss at Dixie, then did them in again Wednesday.