Ed Gainey's upset win in the Pittsburgh mayor's race is the latest sign of a rising left in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's electoral landslide wasn't the only big win Tuesday for the left in Pennsylvania. In Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto lost his bid for a third term after coming under intense criticism last year for the city's handling of Black Lives Matter protests. State Rep. Ed Gainey seized on progressives' growing discontent with the mayor and defeated him in the four-candidate Democratic primary.