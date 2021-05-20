newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Ed Gainey's upset win in the Pittsburgh mayor's race is the latest sign of a rising left in Pennsylvania

By Andrew Seidman, The Philadelphia Inquirer
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 hours ago

May 19—Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's electoral landslide wasn't the only big win Tuesday for the left in Pennsylvania. In Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto lost his bid for a third term after coming under intense criticism last year for the city's handling of Black Lives Matter protests. State Rep. Ed Gainey seized on progressives' growing discontent with the mayor and defeated him in the four-candidate Democratic primary.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Braddock, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Bill Peduto
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Legislature#State Elections#U S Senate#Western Pennsylvania#Democratic Primary#Election#Twitter#Non Hispanic#The Democratic Party#State Reps#U S Steel#Seiu Healthcare#Da S Office#Democratic Nominee#Pittsburgh Mayor#Mayor Bill Peduto#Pennsylvania Progressives#North Philadelphia#Longtime Incumbents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Five Minutes With ... Bill Peduto

"At the end of the day, what we're looking at is the potential of a quarter of a billion dollars going directly to make the city of Pittsburgh more equitable, and I think that's a good investment." "Five Minutes With ..." host Natalie Bencivenga interviews incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto about...
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Schneps Media

Preparing for the primary

Like in November’s presidential election, the winners and losers of Tuesday’s municipal primary may not be clear for several days, particularly in close races, as election officials work through tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. City Commissioner Lisa Deeley, who chairs the three-person board overseeing elections in Philadelphia, said to...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh fireworks returning to the Point this summer

Pittsburgh officials announced Monday that the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will return to the Point this summer after a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Bill Peduto said a “family-style picnic” is scheduled July 4 at Point State Park — with music and food vendors —...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
WITF

State’s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

(Harrisburg) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union expressed support Monday for in-person instruction in the fall, calling it a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot. “As more students are vaccinated over the summer, we believe...
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.