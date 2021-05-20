newsbreak-logo
Marlborough, MA

Marlborough High School rolling out the red carpet for the class of 2021

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
MARLBOROUGH — High School seniors will be the stars of the day Saturday, June 5, after going through a difficult year. Graduation is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on John G. Noble Field. It will be done in three waves with 90 graduates per ceremony. Each student can bring up to five guests. New this year, there will be a standing area for seniors that want to attend other groups to see their classmates’ ceremonies.

