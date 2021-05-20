newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Japan's exports jump most in decade as trade recovery perks up

By Tetsushi Kajimoto
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5f6B_0a5BFHLC00

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s exports grew the most since 2010 in April while capital spending perked up on surging global demand for cars and electronics, lifting hopes that an improvement in trade could help lead the world’s third-largest economy back to growth.

Also brightening the outlook, confidence among the nation’s manufacturers hit a more than two-year high in May on the back of solid overseas orders, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

While the stronger exports and imports are partly helped by the favourable statistical base effects from the major plunge in trade seen a year earlier, real demand is also on the mend.

Global appetite for cars and electronics has picked up since last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese economies -- Japan’s key markets -- although global chip shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months.

Exports rose 38.0% in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, compared with a 30.9% increase expected by economists and following a 16.1% rise in March. That was the fastest gain since April 2010, led by U.S.-bound shipments of cars and car parts and Chinese demand for chip-making equipment.

“The trade data confirmed that exports were recovering steadily. Particularly car exports, which fell a lot last year, are picking up,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

“In Japan, capital spending tends to move in sync with external demand, so an export recovery is encouraging for machinery orders and capital expenditure.”

By destination, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, rose 33.9% year-on-year in April, led by shipments of chip-making equipment, hybrid cars and scrap copper.

U.S.-bound exports grew 45.1% in the year to April, the fastest gain since 2010, on the back of demand for automobiles, car parts and ship engines.

Separate data from the Cabinet Office showed Japan’s core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 3.7% in March from the previous month.

The rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric utilities, compared with a 6.4% increase seen in a Reuters poll of economists, the data showed.

The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery orders, saying that a pick-up is stalling.

Japan’s economy fell back into decline in the first quarter and economists have sharply revised down estimates for growth this quarter as emergency curbs hobble consumer spending that makes up more than half the economy.

“Export growth is welcome for the Japanese economy, but that doesn’t mean the whole of Japan can benefit from it,” said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

“What’s important now is a recovery in service-sector activity helped by a progress on coronavirus vaccination.”

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Hybrid Cars#U S Exports#Export Growth#Chinese Imports#Market Growth#Chinese Growth#U S Bound#The Cabinet Office#Japanese#Car Exports#Trade Data#Overseas Shipments#Chinese Economies#Chinese Demand#Global Demand#Decline#Consumer Spending#Key Markets#Solid Overseas Orders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Singapore's petrochemical exports surge 63% in Apr; NODX up 6%

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's petrochemical exports rose by 63.3% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.54bn in April, supporting the growth in overall non-oil domestic (NODX) exports, official data showed on Monday. The country's exports of primary chemicals more than doubled in April, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement. Overall NODX...
MarketsPhys.org

COVID-19 hit stock markets as it spread from country to country

As Covid-19 spread around the world, stock markets in individual countries took a major hit—yet stock markets in China where the disease first struck avoided significant falls—researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software found. A research paper Immune or at-risk? Stock markets and the significance of...
RetailNBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Shares Rise as Investors Await China Economic Data Releases

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Monday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese economic data. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.38% in early trade while the Topix index advanced 0.62%. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.36% higher. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.37%. MSCI's...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China April aluminium output hits record high as output curbs ease

China's aluminium production in April rose to a record monthly volume, official data showed on Monday, after a relaxation of output curbs in Inner Mongolia boosted supply. Primary aluminium output in China, by far the world's biggest producer of the metal, was 3.35 million tonnes in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was up 2.3% from 3.276 million tonnes in March and 12.4% higher than production in April 2020.
Industrygcaptain.com

India’s COVID Crisis Hits Ports as Risk to Trade Grows

India’s devastating Covid-19 crisis is threatening operations at some of its biggest ports, raising concern the action could trigger shipping delays that reverberate through global supply chains. Karaikal Port in southern India invoked force majeure until May 24 after operations were “severely affected” from the pandemic, according to a notice...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

BEIJING (May 17): China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on...
Businessinvesting.com

China’s Industrial Output Slows in Further Sign of Uneven Economic Recovery

Investing.com – Chinese industrial output continued to improve in April but retail sales missed forecasts, in an indication of a lag in consumer spending. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released earlier in the day said that industrial production growth was 9.8% year-on-year in April, which matched the forecast prepared Investing.com but was lower than March’s 14.1%.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil steady near $65 as investors weigh near-term demand outlook

Oil was steady as a demand recovery in key regions raised optimism about rising fuel consumption, despite a Covid-19 flare-up in parts of Asia. Futures in New York traded near $65 a barrel while Brent was just under $69 in London. Chinese refiners have churned through record volumes of crude so far this year, but Indian fuel demand continued to weaken in the first half of May. It underscores the uneven rebound that has slowed crude’s rally.
Industrymining.com

Global iron ore production growth to accelerate, driven by Brazil— report

Global iron ore mine output growth will average 2.4% over 2021-2025 compared to -2.0% over the previous five years, highlights a new report by market researcher Fitch Solutions. This would lift annual production by 378 million tonnes in 2025 compared to 2020 levels, roughly the equivalent of India and Russia’s...
Businessajot.com

The world economy is suddenly running low on everything

A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it’s companies furiously stocking up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Checking China's Demand

September corn on China's Dalian exchange fell 22 yuan or 0.8% last week to the U.S. equivalent of $10.97 a bushel. The fact that China's corn prices remain so expensive and are trending gradually higher is a somewhat bullish clue China will likely be a large buyer of U.S. corn again in 2021-22. In 2020-21, China has purchased 891 million bushels, so far. China's corn prices did break lower in late March, weakened briefly by concerns about African swine fever that have since eased. With Brazil's corn crop suffering dry weather, China has already started buying new-crop corn from the U.S. and is up to 201 million bushels. Technically, corn's gradual uptrend appears well-supported and is a bullish sign of demand from China.
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Chinese Steel Export Ban Could Cut The Iron Ore Price And Hurt Australia

A ban on steel exports is one way China might achieve it’s aim of reducing the price of iron ore and delivering a fresh blow to its trade-war target, Australia. The suggestion of a steel-export ban is contained in a research paper by UBS, an investment bank in a report headed: “How can China control commodity prices?”
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.32%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 2.32%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Isuzu...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan’s most expensive bank hides in a 7-Eleven

HONG KONG(Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. gas stations and 7-Eleven stores may dominate ValueAct’s reasoning for taking a tilt at Seven & i. The Japanese company, though, also owns more than 40% of the country’s most highly valued lender. Shares in $2.5 billion Seven Bank have underperformed, but it’s a curiously counterintuitive play on financial and immigration reform.
StocksBloomberg

Taiwan’s Stock Crash Deepens as Traders Unwind Leveraged Bets

Taiwan stocks sank for a third day in volatile trading, extending a rout that’s triggered the fastest liquidation of leveraged positions since 2018. The Taiex closed 1.5% lower at 15,670.10 points, taking its decline from the April 27 peak to 11%, a technical correction. Over the past four days, the benchmark lost 9.3% on concerns over further tightening of coronavirus-linked restrictions. It briefly pared losses on Thursday morning after Apple Daily reported that the government sees a lower chance of raising the Covid-19 alert level.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tesla will give up pole position in China

Tesla (TSLA.O) will give up its pole position in China. An April sales drop and pared-back plans for its Shanghai plant suggest it is already facing a rougher ride. The $595 billion brand can still prosper, but not as leader of the pack. The U.S. company is under fire. At...