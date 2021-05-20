newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Montgomery and Northeastern Waller Counties Flooding is occurring along the Threemile Creek at Joseph Road.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
City
League City, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Waller, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Severity#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Joseph Road#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Jobless claims fall to 444K, setting another post-lockdown low

The number of new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week to 444,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, setting a new post-lockdown low for initial weekly jobless claims. In the week ending May 15, first-time claims for jobless benefits fell by 34,000 from the previous week’s...
Posted by
CBS News

"Piles of problems," but Russia calls 1st top-level meeting with Biden administration "positive"

Moscow — Russia's government on Thursday called the first face-to-face meeting between senior Russian and U.S. diplomats under the Biden administration "positive." The Kremlin said the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday bode well for a potential summit this summer between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.