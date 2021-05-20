newsbreak-logo
Colorfest in Thurmont returning this fall

By Erika Riley eriley@newspost.com
Frederick News-Post
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleColorfest, the juried arts and crafts festival held annually in Thurmont, is set to make a return this October after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will take over Community Park in Thurmont on Oct. 9 and 10, according to the Catoctin Colorfest, Inc.’s website. The event has been running every year since 1963, when it began as a nature walk. Within a few years, it morphed into an arts festival that brought hundreds of vendors to Thurmont. It regularly attracts more than 100,000 people to the area over the course of the weekend.

