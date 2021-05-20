Seekonk town meeting postponed again; now set for June 7

May is a beautiful time of the year in New England. It also great time of the year to get out and explore all the many walking trails we have in Seekonk. Here is a list of a few trails to enjoy: Martin Wildlife Refuge/Burr’s Pond Dam, Fall River Avenue (across from The Old Grist Mill; Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Avenue; Turner Reservoir Loop, 400 Pleasant St., Rumford, RI; Gammino Pond Preserve, 463 Newman Avenue. If you haven’t heard Gammino Pond Preserve recently added a new trail called The Storybook Trail. This trail was designed with families in mind as it is based on nature-themed storybooks. Each season will feature a different story to help explore the trail in a new and fun way. A big thanks to Jennifer Miller the Conservation Agent and our hard-working Department of Public Works for all you do to make the trails in Seekonk fun and safe destinations to explore with friends and families.