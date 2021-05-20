newsbreak-logo
From 2020 cloud, Roughers arise to fresh start of spring

By MIKE KAYS/mkays@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 hours ago
Travis Hill is expecting a small senior class to exemplify leadership to underclassmen and says he’ll remind them of that regularly. Courtesy MPS-Steve Braun

The most obvious positive element of Travis Hill’s first couple days of spring practice as Muskogee’s head coach is simply that it’s been normal.

2020 wasn’t normal. There was no off-season weight work, no spring practice, there weren’t team camps to look to in the summer and then there weren't four games at the end of the regular season, nor were there any wins in 2020.

At least the foundation for some wins is already in place.

“There were a lot of things we had to fight through last year. With those conditions improving, with structure in place, being in school, being in a routine, it has been very helpful for our young people and even our coaching staff,” said Hill, who was defensive coordinator last year. “It’s made for a more positive vibe.”

While players are familiar with Hill, having been here through two stints as defensive coordinator, multiple new faces on staff are just starting to grow in familiarity.

Hill brought in Stigler head coach Chris Risenhoover as his offensive coordinator, former Tulsa Hurricane player and Owasso and Broken Arrow assistant Steve Craver as defensive coordinator, former Broken Arrow assistant Brad Higeons as assistant head coach and linebackers coach, and Prentice Joseph as defensive line coach after serving three seasons as Porter’s head coach. He’s also got a vacancy created this past week when John Williams left after one season to join Rafe Watkins as defensive coordinator at Warner. Williams was set to be cornerbacks coach at MHS.

“From a coach’s standpoint we’ve had some time to work through some things in the offseason but this is the first opportunity we’ve had to get everyone together, and the objective now becomes that by the Green-White Game (May 28) we’ve constructed our base offense and defense and have the kids understanding exactly what we’re trying to do in terms of lining up, adjusting formations and that kind of thing.”

As to what he’s seen toward that in two days, with full pads coming Thursday?

“We’ve been very happy with our kids’ effort and organization, and the way they’ve approached practice,” he said.

But there’s room for more happiness. It’s a group of 66 out right now, current freshmen through junior class, and it’s heavy on the young side. Hill is pushing the seniors-to-be to find their leadership role.

“They’re learning that, but it’s not something as a whole you get overnight,” Hill said. “My question to any senior is why do we need you if you’re not going to lead these others in the right way, so we’re challenging them every day. They’re doing good, but they need to do better, which is why I’m not going to let up in that challenge. They’ll hear it every day from me.”

Isaiah Givens is front and center of that leadership group. A running back and safety last year, and the only one of three Division 1 caliber kids who didn’t wind up injured is back with high expectations. Another senior to be, Keondre Johns, has the potential to be a Division I talent. He’s a wideout and defensive back.

“He’s here and he can be an asset,” Hill said of Johns. “There’s a ton of potential there. The question is whether he wants to put it to use. If he does, he can be a huge asset. If he doesn’t we’ve got some good young kids who will be ready to step in and do the job.”

At quarterback, Walker Newton took over when Ty Williams, now at Oklahoma State, missed the entire season due to injury. Jacob Jones is in that mix of competition right now and Hill said an incoming freshman who can’t practice until summer work begins, Jamarion Ficklin, can eventually figure into the battle as well.

“I’m very happy with the work ethic and the way the two we have out are going about competing, learning the office, leadership and supporting one another,” Hill said. “You’d have to say Newton has the advantage of the incumbent, but both are doing well,. Ficklin’s been standing in the huddle, and he’s around us, but once his group can be here, I expect he’ll definitely have his shot.”

Jayden Bell, a 5-foot-8 junior who will play both receiver and defensive back, came out immediately after baseball. He started as a sophomore.

“The only thing he lacks is not being 6 foot tall,” he said with a chuckle. “But he has the ability, he already knows the offense and does everything right and I’m glad he’s here for a couple more years.”

Three others who have caught his attention so far are sophomore linemen Teyon Brewer (6-3, 230) and Vernon Pepiakitah (6-0, 294) and senior Chris Gaines (6-1, 175).

Brewer and Pepiakitah “are young but not acting young,” Hill said.

“Last year they acted young, unsure if they wanted to get involved and now they do,” Hill said. “You don’t see that old look. It’s now ‘I’m here and I can make a difference.’”

“Gaines could be our other safety,” Hill said. “He hadn’t played football until last year and it’s hard to say we really played football last year. He’s got good size and can run. It now becomes about buy-in and learning. He has the size and ability.”

