Obituaries

Barry Stringfield

By Crain Funeral Home
an17.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a resident of Franklinton passed away Tuesday afternoon May 18, 2021 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was employed at REA for eleven years before taking time off to raise his family. Barry worked alongside his family in the dairy business for several years then returned to Washington/St. Tammany Electric Co-Op in 2004. He was currently a lineman supervisor and a very dedicated employee, always quick to respond to the needs of his community during storms and power outages. Barry was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting in the Bogue Chitto River swamp where he grew up. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his family.

