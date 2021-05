NCIS Spoilers – Mark Harmon And Pam Dawber Are A Very Private Couple. It is true that Mark and Pam are a very private couple. This is the first time they have even ever acted together in a television show or any kind of production at all. Pam, known for her roles in “Mork and Mindy” and “My Sister Sam” married Mark, who incidentally is the brother of Kristin Harmon of “Ozzie and Harriet” fame in 1987. They said their vows in the chapel of his alma mater, the Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City, California. Harmon had just finished his time on “St. Elsewhere”, where he had begun being recognized as a star, and Pam was still on “My Sister Sam”.