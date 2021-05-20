Vendors Dealing With Looters As Arsonist Appears in Court Again

A Pana man was arrested yesterday after he failed to appear in court and tried fleeing from officers. Pana Police officers pursued 21-year-old Quentin McKittrick as he sped out of town. When his vehicle went off the road, McKittrick fled on foot. Police did take a 27-year-old passenger into custody. McKittrick was later found hiding behind a home. He was charged with violating parole, failing to appear for a Christian County possession of meth case, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, driving without a valid license, and resisting arrest. The passenger was released pending further investigation. Additional charges are being filed against McKittrick, including theft or possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, several counts of criminal damage to a car and damage to property, and battery.