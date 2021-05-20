newsbreak-logo
Vermont’s Most Populous County Is Most Vaccinated

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington’s mayor says Vermont’s most populous county has the greatest percentage of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 of any in the state. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said there are significant indicators of diminishing risk of new infections across the city and Chittenden County. The Democrat pointed to new data released by the state Department of Health showing the county is now the highest vaccinated county in Vermont. “Given that Vermont is leading the national efforts, is literally the top state in terms of overall vaccinations, this makes Chittenden County the highest vaccinated county in the highest vaccinated state in the nation."

