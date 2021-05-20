Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, who called Bay Area home, dies at 79

“Jeopardy! 2021 Tournament of Champions” (7 p.m., ABC 7 in the Bay Area; Check local listings): It’s time for the big guns to play. Buzzy Cohen, one of the most entertaining — and polarizing — contestants in “Jeopardy!” history returns to host the annual two-week showdown of brainiacs. Cohen, dubbed “Mr. Personality” by Alex Trebek, pulled off a nine-game winning streak in 2016 and won the “TOC” in 2017. He’ll welcome 15 standout players who will vie for a $250,000 grand prize. The action starts off with Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496 –19 Shows) taking on Ryan Bilger ($107,049 — 4 shows) and Sarah Jett Rayburn ($89,300 — 4 shows). The “Tournament of Champions” consists of players who won the most games between the last “Tournament of Champions” and the end of 2020 as well as the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners.