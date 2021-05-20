newsbreak-logo
Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, who called Bay Area home, dies at 79

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Mooney, a pioneering comedian who called the Bay Area home, died from a heart attack at 79. The longtime comedian was a staple in the standup world, but many say he never got his due. KTVU's Andre Senior looks at the mark Mooney made and how he is being remembered.

