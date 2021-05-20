Mullane: Patterson Farmstead needs some TLC from Lower Makefield to survive

On May 25th, former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, along with three other officers, knelt on the neck and back of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until he eventually succumbed to death. The officers had been called to the scene by a store clerk who reported that George Floyd had allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Months of protest and demands for police reform followed the heinous act, which was caught on video. On April 20th, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the murder of George Floyd. The guilty verdict is the spark that many hope will lead to systemic change.