Bucks County, PA

Mullane: Patterson Farmstead needs some TLC from Lower Makefield to survive

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the walls of the old Satterthwaite House could talk, they’d say, “Help!”. The historic frame home, parts which date to pre-Revolutionary Bucks County, is owned by Lower Makefield. It’s in poor shape. Windows are missing or are boarded or are covered with plastic sheeting. A shutter is missing, while others are cockeyed with age and neglect. The main water line has been cut. It’s unheated in winter, and there’s no cooling in summer. No paintbrush has touched the clapboard for 20 years, at least.

Related
Bucks County, PAtimespub.com

NAACP Bucks County George Floyd Memorial Vigil on May 25th

On May 25th, former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, along with three other officers, knelt on the neck and back of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until he eventually succumbed to death. The officers had been called to the scene by a store clerk who reported that George Floyd had allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Months of protest and demands for police reform followed the heinous act, which was caught on video. On April 20th, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the murder of George Floyd. The guilty verdict is the spark that many hope will lead to systemic change.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Coronavirus briefing for May 17

This guide with interactive tables, charts and maps illustrates the current status of COVID-19 in Bucks County. These data are updated daily. See the numbers: Bucks County Coronavirus Summary >>. PA Department of Health: Over 9.7 million vaccinations to date; first doses of vaccine to 54.6% of population; PA ranks...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

YMCA of Bucks County announces completion of expanded Doylestown facility

The YMCA of Bucks County in Doylestown recently celebrated the completion of the facility’s expansion that added nearly 12,000 square feet to the fitness center. The 17-month project added a large spin room, additional program space, universal locker room and 6,000-square-foot second floor. It included a new HVAC system, UV-C air-sanitizing units, no-touch doors, and additional touch-free water bottle fillers to address current COVID-19 safety concerns.
Bucks County, PABucksLocalNews.com

State breaks ground on $8.7M project to conserve historic structures and buildings at Washington Crossing Park

BUCKS COUNTY >> An $8.7 million capital improvement project is officially underway at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield and Solebury townships. And when it’s complete, more than a dozen buildings and structures in and around the village will be restored with new windows, doors, roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, masonry work and interior and exterior renovations.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

12 local students honored by DAR Washington Crossing Chapter

The Washington Crossing Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized local students at its annual Youth Awards Ceremony held virtually April 17. Two Eagle Scouts from Bucks County Council Troop 29, of Newtown, received the DAR Community Service Award in recognition of their troop leadership and respective Eagle Scout projects.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

Central Bucks changes outdoor mask rules , considers graduations

Central Bucks School District has eased masking rules for students at recess and physical education classes with more changes to come at the end of the month. The school board approved several changes in its health and safety plan Tuesday in response to news that the state would be lifting most coronavirus restrictions at the end of May.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Fitzpatrick should support the American Jobs Plan

As owner of a solar energy company and locally elected township supervisor, I am requesting that our Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, work with Congress to act quickly to help our communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by creating and sustaining millions of good-paying jobs, putting us on the path to 100% clean energy and building the foundation for future generations.