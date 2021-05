Material Witness (Heroes of Providence, Book 1) $0.00. “Who does she trust when the horror of one of her crime novels turns into a deadly reality?. Bestselling crime novelist, Cassie Alvarez, aka Cassie Lang, had murder on her mind when she walked into Rory’s Bar under dressed and under cover to research her latest crime novel. Researching the cool, blue-eyed and dashingly handsome man at the end of the bar stirred her senses more than she wanted to admit. But was this man of leather armor all he appeared to be?