CANTON, N.Y. - Five student-athletes posted two victories each as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team traveled to St. Lawrence University and defeated the Saints 8-1 in a Liberty League contest. RPI improves to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while the Saints drop to 2-5 and 2-4. The Engineers swept the three doubles matches with the closest contest coming at No. 1, which was won bySebastian Castillo-Sanchez and Andrew Imrie. That duo then won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, with Imrie taking the second set in a tiebreak, 4-2, 5-4 (7-4). The singles matches were played using abbreviated scoring.