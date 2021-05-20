PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Northridge and Elkhart advance to sectional finals

MIDDLEBURY — At Wednesday’s Sectional 47 girls tennis semifinals, two teams imposed their will to advance to Thursday’s finals.

Undefeated Northridge swept Concord 5-0, while Elkhart — winners of three-straight matches coming in — handled Jimtown 5-0 to setup a head-to-head showdown for the right to play in next week’s regionals.

The Raiders, ranked 16th in the final coaches poll coming in, battled off any duress associated with being the team to beat while hosting the sectional on Wednesday.

“Anytime you’re in sectionals, there’s pressure,” Northridge coach Austin Christner said. “I think our girls, for the most part, handled that pressure pretty well. Every match from here on out, one bad day can send you home. Concord came out and gave us a good fight. They came out ready to play, so I was happy to see us handle that first burst of energy from them.”

In No. 1 singles play, Northridge’s Riley Wheatley overcame early resistance from Concord’s Rylee Brenneman during the first set to win 6-3. Wheatley rode that momentum to an easier win in the second set, 6-2.

No. 2 singles play saw Northridge sophomore Lilah Dean dominate both sets against Concord junior Claire Steele. Dean looked crisp from the beginning of the first set to handle Steele 6-1. She’d win again 6-1 in the second set to give her team the first match win of the night.

The Minutemen’s Madison Copsey — in what would be the final high school match of her career — played aggressively during the No. 3 singles match against Northridge’s Maia Schmucker. Copsey and Schmucker went back-and-forth during the first set, forcing an extra game that Schmucker would win to finish the set ahead 7-5. The second set was just as good, but Schmucker put away from Copsey, 6-3, in what would be the final match to finish during the sectional semifinals.

“Northridge is a great team, and that’s why they’re ranked 16th in the state,” Concord coach Todd Denton said. “We told the girls just to leave it on the court. Give me everything you got. We had seniors in No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles, and I told them if this is your last match, let’s go out swinging. And as you could tell, my No. 3 singles player, she went down giving it her all. She weighs about 68 pounds, but she played like she was 200 pounds. … I couldn’t be more proud of all of these girls.”

In No. 1 doubles action, Northridge’s Brynne Gayler and Peyton Kieper looked the part against a good tandem in Concord’s Gracie Westlake and Kathryn Steele. Westlake and Steele fought to keep things interesting in the first set before Kieper and Gayler took control to win 6-2. The second set offered little struggle for Northridge as the two would win the set 6-0.

No. 2 doubles featured a rematch from the NLC finals that went three sets. The match between the tandem of Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack from Northridge and Concord’s Margaret Burkert and Addison May looked just as competitive during the second set on Wednesday. After Cress and Mack downed Burkert and May 6-1 in the first set, the Minutemen took an early lead against Northridge in the second. Cress and Mack would regroup though to upend their opponent 6-4.

Elkhart also won all five matches by two sets. The Lions should give the Raiders a solid challenge during the finals on Thursday.

“Elkhart’s a good team,” Christner said. “All three singles and both doubles, down the line, are pretty balanced. They’re a team that can challenge us in every spot, not just at No. 3 (singles). So, I think if we don’t play well, they’re definitely capable of sending us home early. We have to come ready to play just like we did (Wednesday). But we’re excited for (Thursday). Our girls have been working for it for a long time.”

2021 Girls Tennis Sectional 47 – semifinal results

Northridge 5, Concord 0

No. 1 singles: Riley Wheatley (NR) def. Rylee Brenneman (CON), 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Lilah Dean (NR) def. Claire Steele (CON), 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Maia Schmucker (NR) def. Madison Copsey (CON), 7-5, 6-3

No. 1 doubles: Brynne Gayler/Peyton Kieper (NR) def. Gracie Westlake/Kathryn Steele (CON), 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 doubles: Taylin Cress/Morgan Mack (NR) def. Margaret Burkert/Addison May (CON), 6-1, 6-4

Elkhart 5, Jimtown 0

No. 1 singles: Adley Keim (ELK) def. Emma Clarke (JIM), 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 singles: Jillian Hayward (ELK) def. Seneca Zartman (JIM), 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 singles: Elise Walker (ELK) def. Caitlyn Isenbarger (JIM), 6-1, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Jessica Dibley/Callan Kubiak (ELK) def. Brooklyn Logan/Huda Altimeemi (JIM), 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Raelee Pelletier/Abby Wolschlager (ELK) def. Kaedyn Wachs/Emma Deak, 6-2, 6-1