mobile walls divide manos cafeteras in mexico to create a transformable space
Estudio zero created a design for manos cafeteras, a cafeteria that promotes inclusion and social cohesion through a space dedicated to the development of young people and adults with different abilities in querétaro, mexico. it is part of an institution called manos capaces that provides a work environment that is pedagogical and safe, with psychological attention, to provide people with special needs a happy and dignified life.