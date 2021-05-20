newsbreak-logo
mobile walls divide manos cafeteras in mexico to create a transformable space

Cover picture for the articleEstudio zero created a design for manos cafeteras, a cafeteria that promotes inclusion and social cohesion through a space dedicated to the development of young people and adults with different abilities in querétaro, mexico. it is part of an institution called manos capaces that provides a work environment that is pedagogical and safe, with psychological attention, to provide people with special needs a happy and dignified life.

#Work Space#Architecture Design#Mobile Design#Material Design#Physical Space#Manos Capaces#200m2#Manos Cafeteras Designers#Mobile Walls#Mobile Partitions#Individual Rooms#Social Cohesion#Furniture#Workshop Rooms#Ariadna Polo Estudio#Environment#Project#Tool#Stone Materials#Mexico Designboom
