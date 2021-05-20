mobile walls divide manos cafeteras in mexico to create a transformable space

Japan is a small island with limited space and a lot of people, so it should come as absolutely no surprise that they’re masters of maximizing the space they have to work with. Design firm NOSIGNER teamed up with OPEN SOHKO DESIGN to create the Re-SOHKO Transform Box, a mobile manufacturing office that can be as easily configured for your individual purposes as it can be loaded onto a pallet for transportation to a different location. With options for personal work area, storage, product display, coffee bar, workbench and, well, just about anything else you can dream up, this is the perfect mobile command center if you’re willing to build it out from the vision you have in your mind’s eye. The plans for the Re-SOHKO Transform Box are available from NOSIGNER and OPEN SOHKO DESIGN for free via the link below, so the only things left to do are pick up the materials, customize it to your liking, and actually build it.