Behind Viral Videos

These TikTok cleaning hacks make your home smell amazing

By Cassie Sheets
Times and Democrat
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA clean home isn’t necessarily a great smelling home—especially if you’re a pet parent. Fortunately, these suggestions from CleanTok will help you tackle unwanted odors and leave your home smelling fresh.

Mashed
Mashed

This Easy TikTok Hack Will Make Your Eggs More Flavorful Than Ever

The humble mix of fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and nuts is a pantry must-have for many households, thanks to its ability to hold its own as a pasta sauce, or as an ensemble player as a sauce or dip (via The New York Times). And while most of us wouldn't need to think twice about consuming a jar of (commercial or home-made) pesto for lunch or dinner, we might need a bit of convincing to use pesto to prepare fried eggs for breakfast. But as it turns out, this versatile sauce works so well with this breakfast staple, we probably wouldn't be able to remember what life was like when we didn't cook fried eggs this way.
Home & GardenWVNews

Spring cleaning in your kitchen

Spring cleaning is in the air, so let’s start with the kitchen. Keeping a clean kitchen is essential in preventing foodborne illnesses. When was the last time you cleaned out your refrigerator? You will probably be surprised what you find hidden in the back of your refrigerator shelves. Can’t remember...
Home & Gardentimestelegram.com

Tips for a clean, well-organized kitchen that will make your life easier

The DeClutter Coach Spring Cleaning Series continues with tips for cleaning your kitchen cupboards. Take a hot soapy cloth with a bit of orange-based cleaner in the solution and give the outside of all cabinets a good wiping down to remove the topcoat of dust and debris. Be sure to wring out the cloth well to avoid having to dry the cabinets.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Clean your home with the iLife Shinebot mopping robot on sale for $172

Sometimes sweeping the floor just isn't enough. Even if you have a regular robot vacuum, you need to do a little bit more to get your floors as clean as possible. That's where the iLife Shinebot W400s comes in. Mop your floors and get them shining with this mopping robot on sale for $172.49 at Amazon. The iLife Shinebot normally sells for around $230, and it has never dropped this low before. It is being featured as part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, which means this is going to be a very popular deal. That also means the price is very temporary. Grab it while you can.
Industryrealtybiznews.com

Helpful Hacks To Make Moving Comfortable

Are you planning on upgrading to a bigger home in a centrally-located and posh neighborhood? Or perhaps, you’re leaving behind your hometown in favor of a quieter, more peaceful life in the suburbs?. Either way, planning a move is perhaps one of the most hectic or stressful ordeals one has...
Home & Gardenhgtv.ca

Top 10 Secrets of People Whose Houses Smell Amazing

No matter how much time you spend cleaning or designing the perfect space, people can’t help but notice if your house doesn’t smell great. After all, every home, including yours, has a unique scent. Whether someone just made a batch of freshly baked cookies or may not have changed their cat’s litter box recently, it’s easy to pick up the aroma of another person’s adobe from the moment you step through their front door. But when it comes to our own space, we often forget that certain rooms may not smell as fresh as we’d like. If you want to ensure that your house smells as beautiful as it looks, follow these simple steps.
Interior Designsnntv.com

How to Make your Home Look and Feel Luxurious

Originally Posted On: Get Your Home Spring-Ready With Creative Backyard Ideas (climahome.com) Your home is meant to be your place of comfort, and it doesn’t have to be a mansion or a celebrity penthouse to be luxurious. Therefore, when it comes down to it, there are many ways to make your home look and feel luxurious without you having to break the bank. Most times, all that is needed is to change a few things and update some others.
Home & GardenHuffingtonPost

27 Things You’ll Want If A Clean Home Is Your Love Language

A bouquet of roses is a sweet gesture and a heart-shaped box of chocolates is nice, but you know what’s even more romantic? Living in a home that’s clean and organized. When belongings are in their rightful place and the countertops shine brighter than the stars in the sky, it can be hard not to swoon. If you can relate, then you’ll want to check out these cleaning and organization products ASAP. Love is in the air!
Cell PhonesInside Indiana Business

Spring Cleaning Tips for your Home Office Technology

Many of us use spring as a time to shake off the dust and tidy up around our homes. Since the work-from-home concept seems here to stay, it’s also a good time to take inventory of your home office and the connected devices in your home. Knowing what’s connected to your home WiFi is the first step to protecting your home office from a potential cyber threat.
Interior Designcommunalnews.com

5 Easy Upgrades to Make to Your Home

All over the world, people have spent more time at home due to lockdowns. This can cause people to become bored or tired of their interior environments. Thankfully, there are many simple things you can do to refresh your home and make it fun to be in again. Many of...
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

How To Make Your Home Practical and Beautiful

Everyone has some ideal development concepts for a home they would love to design. Aside from aesthetics, though, there are some hidden away details you need to think about. Sure having a beautiful house is such a joy, but if it is also a constant burden to maintain due to leaks, ventilation issues, or high maintenance garden items, it's never going to feel like a proper home.
Behind Viral VideosSHAPE

These TikTok-Approved Curling Ribbons Will Make You Want to Breakup With Your Hot Tools

If you've ever tried to score sleek, bouncy curls at home only to end up sweating profusely (thanks @ blow dryer and/or curling iron) with a tangled mess of strands, then you likely know that heat styling can be a, well, b*tch. In addition to leaving you with crimped locks that even Lizzie McGuire wouldn't approve of and an upper lip packed with perspiration, DIY-ing salon-worthy strands can also take a ton of time and patience — both of which can (understandably) be hard to come by these days.
Home & Gardenamazingarchitecture.com

Make Your Home Tidier With These Home Improvement Tips

After a tedious day at the office, everyone wants to come back home to a tidy space full of peace and love. That is, after all, what homes are supposed to be. However, your home can only be as loving and peaceful as you make it to be. People who...
Home & Gardenemagazine.com

8 Best Ways To Clean Your Home Without Hurting The Planet

Chemical-based household cleaners don’t always live up to all the hype they get. Sure, they sanitize and clean your house effectively. But, they can release toxins into your home and cause harm to the environment once you get rid of them improperly. So, if you’re searching for some ways to...
Celebritiesprestigeonline.com

Kim Kardashian’s Secret Hack for Organising Your Fridge at Home

Kim Kardashian’s Secret Hack for Organising Your Fridge at Home. Now that you’re staying at home more and going out less, it’s prime time to organise your home. Popular with Kim Kardashian, ‘The Home Edit’ technique calls for arranging food by type and colour, then labelling it. The result is as satisfying as it looks – beautiful. Here you go, a quick how-to on organising your fridge at home!
Lifestylesoapdelinews.com

How to Use Shield Essential Oil To Clean and Disinfect Your Home

Similar to Thieves essential oil, Shield essential oil also has uses for home and health. This natural blend of essential oils is made in house using high quality, organic oils and is perfect for cleaning, using topically or diffusing. Discover ways to use shield essential oil blend in your home for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, tackling smelly laundry and to create a germ fighting hand soap for your family.