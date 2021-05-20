BC-Chart Canterbury Park-4-Add

4th-$50,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.160, 45.100, 57.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.770. Scratched: Star of the North. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Clickbait;118;6;6;2-1½;1-1;1-2½;1-4½;C. Evans;4.20;2.40;2.10;1.10. Ready to Runaway;118;3;5;3-½;3-½;2-hd;2-1¼;R. Chirinos;2.20;2.10;1.10. Rush Hour Traffic;120;5;4;4-1;4-4;4-1;3-1½;E. Martin, Jr.;2.40;6.60. Diva de Kela;118;2;3;5-2½;5-1;5-3;4-3;A. Juarez, Jr.;40.00. Hotasapistol;118;1;2;1-hd;2-½;3-2½;5-4;A. Quinonez;12.20. Firstmate;118;4;1;6;6;6;6;T. Kennedy;20.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-7)...