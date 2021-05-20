MI-B avenges earlier loss to Ely with 14-7 victory

MOUNTAIN IRON — Ten days ago, Ely slipped by Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7-6, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on their home field. Rangers head coach Jesse White and his team were determined not to let that happen again Tuesday when the two clubs met for the rematch in Mountain Iron. MI-B was solid across the board and scored a 14-7 victory, which was key in the pursuit of the second seed in the Section 7A subsection.