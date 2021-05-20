newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Iron, MN

MI-B avenges earlier loss to Ely with 14-7 victory

By JIM ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
mesabitribune.com
 12 hours ago

MOUNTAIN IRON — Ten days ago, Ely slipped by Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7-6, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on their home field. Rangers head coach Jesse White and his team were determined not to let that happen again Tuesday when the two clubs met for the rematch in Mountain Iron. MI-B was solid across the board and scored a 14-7 victory, which was key in the pursuit of the second seed in the Section 7A subsection.

www.mesabitribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
State
Virginia State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Virginia, MN
City
Mountain Iron, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Rangers#Home Field#Home Games#Ball Games#Left Field#Night Games#Mountain Iron Buhl#Virginia 2#The Blue Devils#Giants#Broncos#International Falls#Mi B#Logan Schroeder#Solid Defense#Mesabi East#Base Hits#Clutch Tonight#Carlton Monday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Mountain Iron, MNmesabitribune.com

Rangers on top in tight battle with ‘Streaks, 8-6

MOUNTAIN IRON — After giving up a 3-1 lead over Chisholm in the fourth inning, Mountain Iron-Buhl found itself down 5-3 heading to the bottom of the frame. The Rangers didn’t let the deficit bother them at all as they put up four runs of their own, which propelled them to a 8-6 win over the visiting Bluestreaks.
Mountain Iron, MNmesabitribune.com

Rangers come up short; Wolves win

MOUNTAIN IRON -- The Rangers had a good day at the plate, but it wasn’t quite enough as McGregor rallied past Mountain Iron-Buhl, 9-8 in eight innings Friday. Braden Tiedeman led the way going 4-for-5 with two doubles, while Damian Tapio was 2-for-5 with a triple and Brant Tiedeman was 2-for-5 with a double. Derek Dahl also connected for a triple and Rylen Niska added a base knock.