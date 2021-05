Of all the constellations we see through the year, Virgo the Virgin is the second largest. The only problem is that it’s also one of the faintest in the Pottsville heavens. With a lot of visual digging, Virgo can be found in the low southeast evening sky this time of year. Virgo does have one bright star, though. It’s Spica, and it’s very easy to see because it’s by far the brightest star in the low southeast. Even if you have to put up with light pollution, you’ll have no trouble spotting Spica.