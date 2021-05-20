BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-5-Add
5th-$15,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.280, 49.680, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.270. Vintage Sparkle;114;6;1;1-1;1-1½;1-6;1-5½;A. Ramgeet;0.70. Fool for the City;118;3;4;4-3;4-½;2-2;2-3¼;Y. Yaranga;2.70. Eclipse Glow;118;4;2;3-1;3-1½;4-4;3-no;G. Lagunes;9.30. Brave Stranger;123;7;7;6-1;5-6;3-½;4-9¾;J. Leon;3.60. Lil Toughman;120;2;6;5-½;6-2;6-4;5-¾;M. Ccamaque;55.80. B's Wild Man;123;1;3;2-1½;2-1;5-5;6-3;J. Monserrate, Jr.;61.10. Noontime Train;123;5;5;7;7;7;7;E. Jurado;63.80. 6 (6);Vintage Sparkle;3.40;2.20;2.20. 3 (3);Fool...www.northwestgeorgianews.com