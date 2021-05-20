BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-4-Add

Victor Koretzky had an incredible opening race in Albstadt as he beat Nino Schurter to the line. For the second round in Nove Mesto, he may not have been quite as successful with a 24th place finish at the end of the day. Despite this, he is still sitting third in the overall and his bike features plenty of interesting little details. Let's take a look at how Victor Koretzky set up his race machine for the tricky Nove Mesto course.