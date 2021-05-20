newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXsDU_0a5B7rLr00

TOKYO — (AP) — Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, who played offbeat but endearing lovers in a hit Japanese TV show, are really getting married.

The couple announced their life-imitates-art decision in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Aragaki’s Instagram.

“We would like to announce that we, Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki, are getting married,” it said. “We hope you will continue to warmly support us both.”

Aragaki and Hoshino co-starred in the 2016 comedy, “Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu,” or “It’s Shameful to Run, but It Works,” as youngsters who enter a roommate-like contractual marriage. That story spoke to the dilemma of Japanese society, where people are increasingly holding off on marriage and children, resulting in one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

The catchy theme song, composed and sung by Hoshino, which ran with the credits, also was a megahit, including its dance moves.

Caroline Kennedy, who was then U.S. ambassador to Japan, had posted a video clip on YouTube of the embassy staff and herself doing the dance.

“Heartbeats throb within distance,” the song “Koi,” or “Love,” goes. “Go beyond man and wife.”

The show, based on a “manga” comic, also highlighted the perennial gender inequalities of Japan. The heroine has a university degree but loses her job and, without better opportunities, decides to work as a housekeeper. The relationship that develops is a comfortable mutual respect, devoid of fiery eroticism. It gradually evolves into love.

An award-winning recording and touring musician, Hoshino, 40, has starred in many movies, including 2020's “The Voice of Sin.” Aragaki, 32, started as a fashion model and is featured in Uniqlo and Toyota ads.

No date has been revealed for their wedding.

A post on the Twitter account for their TV show had five crying-face icons and typified the reaction buzzing through Japan: “Oh, wow.”

“We hope to work together to build a calm happy life. As an individual, I would like to continue to face up to each and every one of the jobs I take up, be it in music, acting or writing, with sincerity, more than ever,” Hoshino said on his Instagram.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Movies#Tokyo#Music Stars#Real Love#Dance Music#Ap#Uniqlo#Tokyo#Song#Lovers#Touring Musician#Dance Moves#Offbeat#Actors Gen Hoshino#Fiery Eroticism#Japanese Society#Koi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Toyota
Country
Japan
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MinoritiesHong Kong

Canadian beauty queen calls out racist Filipino fans

Model Nova Stevens, who is representing Canada in this year’s Miss Universe pageant, yesterday called out several Filipino fans for making fun of her appearance. Stevens posted screenshots of the comments made by the pageant fans, which ranged from “Scary,” to “Burnt chicken.”. “With all that has been going on...
Worldvmagazine.com

Anitta Introduces Us to “Girl From Rio”

Anitta’s influence and fanbase already reaches far and wide, and her newest release should serve to give it a big boost. The Brazilian singer drops her first English language single, “Girl From Rio,” with a music video to boot, giving us the double dose dip into her coming album. The...
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent in small, at-home wedding

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez over the weekend. The informal ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with less than 20 guests, according to TMZ. The couple started dating in early 2020 and got engaged at the...
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
TV SeriesPopculture

Kate Walsh Teases 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 While Gushing Over Her New Home (Exclusive)

After it was announced earlier this month, Emily in Paris was back to filming in the City of Love, fans have been growing excited over the series' sophomore season heading to Netflix later this year. The popular rom-com, which has been watched by 58 million subscribers in its first 28 days of its October launch, boasts an all-star cast of actors from the U.S. and France, including actress Kate Walsh — best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and 13 Reasons Why. As the show is currently under production, Walsh teased a possible return from her new, unlikely home down under with PopCulture in an exclusive sit-down.
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Torch

More New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Sunday that seven more of their stars have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, the company noted that two stars tested positive. After further testing, the additional cases were found. In a...
Minoritieskentlive.news

Drag Race star The Vivienne to join Emmerdale cast for Pride

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is set to join the cast of Emmerdale for a day next month as the soap celebrates Pride for the first time. The drag queen will play herself as the village church and LGBTQ+ communities join forces for a day of celebration in June.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars: The First Look At The Real Lightsaber Shows Us How It Works

After weeks of wondering and imagining we finally got a look at the realistic lightsabers Disney Parks announced and even got a look at how they work. It’s been a busy few weeks for Disney and Star Wars. First the “Special Look Inside Disney Parks” press conference included the promise of a realistic lightsaber, last week we got a look at the upcoming Disney Cruise Line’s Hyperspace Lounge, and then of course was May the Fourth and the premiere of The Bad Batch. But the hits just keep coming as a brief announcement for Galactic Starcruiser Galaxy’s Edge attraction included a quick look at this realistic lightsaber in action. And it is beautiful.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Exclusive First Listen: Sydney Mack’s New Song “Medicine”

Releasing to all streaming platforms May 6, “Medicine” is Sydney Mack‘s 3rd track to go viral on TikTok. Keeping with the post break-up theme, “Medicine” focuses on the ex who could use a little karma. The video announcing the release has racked up over 800,000 views. Written by Sydney, Keesy Timmer, Cassidy Lynn, and Tony McVaney, this song is for anyone who has ever been in a relationship that ended because of something that the other person did. Says Sydney, “We didn’t want to write it from a super spiteful place, but from more of a “happiness is the best revenge” place. This song has multiple layers– not only is it about wanting an ex to understand the hell they put them through, but it’s about finding happiness after heartbreak as well, understanding what you deserve, and not settling for less.”
CelebritiesSoompi

Go Min Si Tears Up As She Shows Lee Do Hyun Her True Colors In “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s “Youth of May” has shared a sneak peek of an emotional moment from its upcoming episode!. “Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of medical student Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and nurse Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980—a historically significant time period in South Korea.