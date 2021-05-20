newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

BC-Chart Canterbury Park-4-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 hours ago

4th-$50,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.160, 45.100, 57.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.770. Scratched: Star of the North. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Clickbait;118;6;6;2-1½;1-1;1-2½;1-4½;C. Evans;1.10. Ready to Runaway;118;3;5;3-½;3-½;2-hd;2-1¼;R. Chirinos;1.10. Rush Hour Traffic;120;5;4;4-1;4-4;4-1;3-1½;E. Martin, Jr.;6.60. Diva de Kela;118;2;3;5-2½;5-1;5-3;4-3;A. Juarez, Jr.;40.00. Hotasapistol;118;1;2;1-hd;2-½;3-2½;5-4;A. Quinonez;12.20. Firstmate;118;4;1;6;6;6;6;T. Kennedy;20.30. 7 (6);Clickbait;4.20;2.40;2.10. 3 (3);Ready...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bc Chart Canterbury#The Associated Press#Stakes#3 Year Olds Up Fillies#Clr Fractional Final Time#Gr Ro M#Strt#Clickbait#Firstmate#Equibase Company Llc#Kela#Exacta#Daily Double#Consolation Double#Mclean Robertson Winner#Jockey#Trainer#Runaway#Jr#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Charles Town-4-Add

4th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 47.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.160. Midnight Fling;122;3;7;5-8;3-1;2-4;G. Almodovar;2.20. Lookin Back;122;7;1;4-1;4-5½;3-2¼;A. Bocachica;2.20. Gypsy's Image;122;2;5;3-hd;2-hd;4-3;K. Trotman;4.00. Classy Jean;122;5;4;6-9;6-8;5-11;J. Rivera;34.40. Lil Tinkerbell;122;6;2;7;7;6-4¾;R. Latchman;8.80. Bronx Princess;122;1;6;1-½;5-½;7;R. Maldonado;16.40. 4 (4);Lavello;9.80;4.80;3.00. 3 (3);Midnight Fling;4.80;3.00. 7 (7);Lookin Back;2.40. $1 Pick 4...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Lone Star-4-Add

4th-$17,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.890, 46.220, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.350. Scratched: Arkansas Bling, Hatchet Gurl. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Cash Bizness;120;9;3;1-1;1-1½;1-2½;1-nk;R. Vazquez;8.40. Cross Boss Lady;115;2;7;7-1½;6-2;2-1;2-2¾;C. Hughes;5.20. Shiannslane;118;7;2;5-3;5-hd;6-hd;3-¾;J. Vazquez;29.30. Im Coming Over;120;8;1;3-1;2-½;3-hd;4-hd;R. Guerra;9.30. Costanarmandaleg;120;5;9;8-2;8-4;7-½;5-½;E. Lara;34.30. Whiskey to Wine;121;3;5;6-½;7-2;8-8;6-nk;S. Risenhoover;57.90. Prospera;120;6;6;4-1½;4-2;5-hd;7-1¼;D. Cabrera;0.60.
Hobbiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-4-Add

4th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.270, 46.460, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.960. Friendofthecourt;120;5;3;3-hd;3-1;1-hd;1-2¾;A. Green;9.50. Tool Box;120;2;2;1-½;1-hd;2-5;2-7;D. Saenz;0.60. Guilty as Charged;120;1;6;6-hd;6-½;4-½;3-hd;K. Smith;37.60. Unbelievable Catch;120;7;10;7-hd;7-½;6-1;4-½;J. Stokes;18.90. Jays Riverwrangler;120;11;5;5-4½;4-½;5-½;5-2;E. Tejera;7.50. Chelsea's Glory;120;8;9;8-3½;8-2;8-3;6-2½;C. Fusilier;105.50. Datswhatilike;120;10;11;11;10-2;9-4;7-1¾;P. Cotto, Jr.;68.20. Wayne's Hope;120;6;1;2-1½;2-1½;3-hd;8-1¾;A. Quiles;8.50. Leyton's Hippie;120;9;4;4-hd;5-3;7-hd;9-1¼;T. Thornton;35.20. Mind On My Money;120;4;8;9-½;9-3;10-6;10-10¾;G. Melancon;13.30. Unbridled...
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Penn National-4-Add

4th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 45.100, 57.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.270. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Still Chief;124;2;2;1-hd;1-1;1-5;1-2;J. Hernandez;5.20;2.80;2.40;1.60. Pray With Faith;124;7;4;7;7;4-1;2-1;A. Wolfsont;2.40;2.10;1.20. C C's Warrior;126;6;6;6-1½;6-hd;3-hd;3-1¼;V. Diaz;3.40;9.30. Saratoga Wildcat;124;3;1;5-2;5-2;2-1;4-5;J. Vargas, Jr.;6.40. True Wisdom;124;4;5;2-hd;4-½;5-hd;5-6¼;M. Aguilar;8.90. Cheese On;124;5;7;3-½;3-½;6-2;6-5½;D. Whitney;20.10. Silver Duke;124;1;3;4-1;2-hd;7;7;J. Arosemena;50.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-6-6-2) 4 Correct Paid...