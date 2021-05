Carlton freshman pitcher Abby Mitchell struck out 20 batters and allowed just three hits in the Bulldogs’ 6-1 win over Wrenshall Tuesday, May 11, at Braun Park. For much of the game, Mitchell dueled with Wrenshall senior Brooke Kent, who struck out 15 batters of her own. Kent couldn’t match Mitchell, who struck out the side in the first, third and fifth innings.