A new pattern for The King of Fighters XV character videos was just introduced and this time it featured two popular fighters from the franchise. The two characters that will be added to the big roster of KOFXV are from Art of Fighting’s Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia. The former has gotten rather buff with a different haircut this time around. The latter now sports a moustache for some reason and still wears his usual suit but this time in blue and black colors.