BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-4-Add
4th-$6,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.980, 50.190, 1:16.240, 1:44.100, 00.000, 1:48.710. Winner: B G, 7, by Paddy O'Prado-Bossi (IRE) Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Dimate;123;1;3;1-hd;1-1;1-hd;1-2;1-3½;J. Musarro;1.20. We Will Shine;123;6;1;2-3;2-1½;2-1½;2-4;2-1½;C. Oliveros;1.70. Being There;123;2;4;4-4;4-5;4-6;3-1;3-4¼;G. Lagunes;29.00. Oprah's Ranger;123;5;2;3-1½;3-hd;3-hd;4-5;4-1;O. Mayta;4.10. White Gladiator;123;4;6;5-½;5-5;5-3;5-6;5-9;E. Jurado;12.40. Revive and Resurge;123;3;5;6;6;6;6;6;L. Holbrook;9.00.