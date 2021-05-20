newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-4-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 hours ago

4th-$6,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.980, 50.190, 1:16.240, 1:44.100, 00.000, 1:48.710. Winner: B G, 7, by Paddy O'Prado-Bossi (IRE) Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Dimate;123;1;3;1-hd;1-1;1-hd;1-2;1-3½;J. Musarro;1.20. We Will Shine;123;6;1;2-3;2-1½;2-1½;2-4;2-1½;C. Oliveros;1.70. Being There;123;2;4;4-4;4-5;4-6;3-1;3-4¼;G. Lagunes;29.00. Oprah's Ranger;123;5;2;3-1½;3-hd;3-hd;4-5;4-1;O. Mayta;4.10. White Gladiator;123;4;6;5-½;5-5;5-3;5-6;5-9;E. Jurado;12.40. Revive and Resurge;123;3;5;6;6;6;6;6;L. Holbrook;9.00. 1...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bc Chart Mountaineer#The Associated Press#Strt#Mayta#White Gladiator#Daily Double#Perfecta#Equibase Company Llc#Jockey#Julie Pappada Winner#Trainer#Dirt#Fin#Odds Dimate#Ire#Company#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Hobbiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-4-Add

4th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.270, 46.460, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.960. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Friendofthecourt;120;5;3;3-hd;3-1;1-hd;1-2¾;A. Green;21.00;6.40;4.40;9.50. Tool Box;120;2;2;1-½;1-hd;2-5;2-7;D. Saenz;2.60;2.40;0.60. Guilty as Charged;120;1;6;6-hd;6-½;4-½;3-hd;K. Smith;8.00;37.60. Unbelievable Catch;120;7;10;7-hd;7-½;6-1;4-½;J. Stokes;18.90. Jays Riverwrangler;120;11;5;5-4½;4-½;5-½;5-2;E. Tejera;7.50. Chelsea's Glory;120;8;9;8-3½;8-2;8-3;6-2½;C. Fusilier;105.50. Datswhatilike;120;10;11;11;10-2;9-4;7-1¾;P. Cotto, Jr.;68.20. Wayne's Hope;120;6;1;2-1½;2-1½;3-hd;8-1¾;A. Quiles;8.50. Leyton's Hippie;120;9;4;4-hd;5-3;7-hd;9-1¼;T. Thornton;35.20. Mind On My Money;120;4;8;9-½;9-3;10-6;10-10¾;G. Melancon;13.30.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Prairie Meadows-4-Add

4th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.570, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.070. Scratched: Toms Maximillian. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Didi McCurdy;118;6;2;3-½;2-hd;1-2;1-2;A. Pusac;31.60;10.80;6.80;14.80. Magic in a Hat;124;4;1;5-½;3-1;2-2;2-4;A. Martinez;5.40;3.20;4.50. Zaney Ride;124;3;6;6;5-2;4-1;3-2¼;K. Roman;4.80;11.80. City Starlet;124;5;3;2-hd;4-2;5-6;4-2¼;S. Doyle;2.60. Tango Cinco;118;2;4;1-hd;1-½;3-½;5-7¼;A. Birzer;1.10. Sophia's Dawn;124;1;5;4-hd;6;6;6;J. Melancon;6.10. $0.5 Pick 4...
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Penn National-4-Add

4th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 45.100, 57.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.270. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Still Chief;124;2;2;1-hd;1-1;1-5;1-2;J. Hernandez;5.20;2.80;2.40;1.60. Pray With Faith;124;7;4;7;7;4-1;2-1;A. Wolfsont;2.40;2.10;1.20. C C's Warrior;126;6;6;6-1½;6-hd;3-hd;3-1¼;V. Diaz;3.40;9.30. Saratoga Wildcat;124;3;1;5-2;5-2;2-1;4-5;J. Vargas, Jr.;6.40. True Wisdom;124;4;5;2-hd;4-½;5-hd;5-6¼;M. Aguilar;8.90. Cheese On;124;5;7;3-½;3-½;6-2;6-5½;D. Whitney;20.10. Silver Duke;124;1;3;4-1;2-hd;7;7;J. Arosemena;50.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-6-6-2) 4 Correct Paid...
BicyclesBikerumor

Reshaped MMR Kenta prototype XC mountain bike gets Nove Mesto World Cup race debut

MMR got back to racing another new prototype Kenta 29er XC bike in Nové Město, updating what looks like a more capable version of their full-suspension cross-country bike which debuted on this same World Cup course four years ago. The new carbon XC bike shares a similar suspension design as before, but has been tweaked for what we suspect is a broader range of racing styles among modern technical XC courses…
GamblingPoker News

2021 NJ/MI SCOOP Day 9: "Barney889" Claims 4th Title; Frank Funaro Wins

Now through May 24, Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) festivals are running in both Michigan and New Jersey on PokerStars. Both events are running concurrently May 8-24 with more than $3 million in total guarantees between them spread among 285 individual tournaments, most events having a High, Medium, and Low tier. There are events for players of all sorts with buy-ins ranging from $5 to as high as $2,000 and formats from the intricate and challenging 8-game to no-frills no-limit hold'em.