Julius Randle's $18.9 million salary looked like an albatross for the New York Knicks before the season. So unconvinced were they in his long-term fit that they used the No. 8 overall pick on Obi Toppin, a potential replacement. But oh what a difference a year can make. Randle is currently leading the Knicks through their best season in years. They are on track to not only reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but to have home-court advantage in the first round as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Randle made his first All-Star team earlier this season, and the Knicks hope he has plenty more in his future.