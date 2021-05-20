newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hadley, MA

High Schools: Tyler Evans leads South Hadley baseball past Belchertown

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Evans did a bit of everything for the South Hadley baseball team in an 11-1 win over Belchertown at home Wednesday. The junior homered, doubled and had two RBIs and scored three runs for the Tigers. He also struck out five and allowed just five hits and three walks to earn the win on the mound. Aidan Sullivan (single) and Jaycob Santiago both had two RBIs. South Hadley’s Liam Quinn added three hits and scored four runs. Brady Mendoza and John Sherwood had two singles and an RBI each.

www.gazettenet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Westfield, MA
Northampton, MA
Education
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Monson, MA
City
Northampton, MA
Northampton, MA
Sports
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Athol, MA
City
South Hadley, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Belchertown, MA
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Granby, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor White
Person
Fred Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Tigers#Warriors#Northampton 5#The Blue Devils#Smith Academy#Amherst 1#Bombers#Chicopee Comp 8#The Purple Knights#Ludlow 0#Liberty Conlin#Westfield 0#Northampton 2#Lancers#Softball Belchertown#Sabis#Mohawk Trail#Golden Eagles#Ware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
High School
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
Related
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

High Schools: Amherst boys tennis upends Northampton

The Amherst Regional boys tennis team defeated Northampton 4-1 on Friday at JFK Middle School in Florence. Aengus Cox defeated Aidan Metz 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Hurricanes. Amherst’s Ben Oates won 6-4, 6-4 against Max Cahillane at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Siddu Sitaraman...
Northampton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Girls Lacrosse Scoreboard for May 11: Four Northampton players record hat trick in win over South Hadley & more

It was an offensive spree for the Northampton girls lacrosse team on Tuesday, as four players tallied a hat trick in a 13-3 victory over South Hadley. The Blue Devils were led by Shea Crowther, who totaled seven points on three goals and four assists. Also finding the back of the net three times for Northampton were Julienne Lussier, Ellie Mahoney, and Chloe Denhart, who each added a helper as well. Sofia Ciaglo scored the other goal for the Blue Devils, while tying Crowther with four assists.
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

A Look Back: May 14

■Eleven prisoners at the Hampshire County House of Correction fled to freedom through a hole they had chopped through a 2-foot brick and plaster wall. They fled at 9:30 last night and by noon today five had been recaptured. ■William F. McDonald, whose long history in Northampton recreation programs has...
Hampshire County, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

H.S. Softball Notebook: Defending champion Hampshire loaded again

Winning a Western Massachusetts title two years ago and bringing back seven starters doesn’t guarantee anything for the Hampshire Regional softball team in 2021. The Raiders have captured five of the past six Division 2 sectional championships and have graduated just two players since 2019. “Right now we look good...
Belchertown, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

H.S. Baseball: Frontier rallies to get past Belchertown, 6-2

Things weren’t looking good for the Frontier baseball team going into the bottom of the fifth inning during its season opener against Belchertown. The Red Hawks were struggling to generate offense, but got a big lift from a pair of players off the bench. Conner Hoffman got things going with...
Belchertown, MARecorder

High Schools: Frontier girls track sweep Belchertown

It was a clean sweep for the Redhawks in their first meet of the year. The Frontier girls track team won every event on Thursday en route to a 137-8 victory over Belchertown in Suburban League action held in South Deerfield. Amelia Sobieski took home first in the shot put...
Westhampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Photo: Hampshire Regional softball team returns most starters

Hampshire Regional’s Ashley Cortis fields a grounder in the school’s gym at practice Wednesday in Westhampton. The Raiders retained all but two starters from their 2019 Western Massachusetts Division 2 championship team. They have won five of the past six sectional championships. Hapmshire opens this season Monday against West Springfield.