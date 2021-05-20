High Schools: Tyler Evans leads South Hadley baseball past Belchertown

Tyler Evans did a bit of everything for the South Hadley baseball team in an 11-1 win over Belchertown at home Wednesday. The junior homered, doubled and had two RBIs and scored three runs for the Tigers. He also struck out five and allowed just five hits and three walks to earn the win on the mound. Aidan Sullivan (single) and Jaycob Santiago both had two RBIs. South Hadley’s Liam Quinn added three hits and scored four runs. Brady Mendoza and John Sherwood had two singles and an RBI each.