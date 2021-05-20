A plot synopsis for Sonic Movie 2 has appeared

The origins of various James Bond movies are fairly quaint since they stem from a card game that inspired Casino Royale to an idea that Ian Fleming had while working for naval intelligence that inspired Thunderball and a screenplay that started out as Warhead that eventually became Never Say Never Again. Obviously the inspiration for the Bond movies has come in many forms, but the real kicker is the lack of continuity that has been seen in quite a few of the movies since from Connery all the way to Craig the fact is that the continuity has been attempted more than once, but it’s broken down a time or two and been left to the fans to remember since the movies don’t often do Bond’s entire story that much justice. When it comes to the origins of some of the movies it’s fairly easy to see that a few of the more poignant moments have been built up to such a degree that one can’t help but wonder what really happened to inspire the movies since Bond’s life is so over the top at times that one might think the character might finally say ‘to hell with it’ and realize that he can’t have a life until he finally retires and just calls it quits for good. Of course, writers don’t really let their creations off the hook that easily all the time since the stories that entrance people so easily wouldn’t have existed after a while. But the fact that some of the origins that have given rise to Bond movies have been less than truly inspiring to everyone but the writer it’s fair to say that what’s been taken from the origins has been interesting, to say the least. It also goes to show that the writer has an amazing imagination if he can come up with story ideas that stem from failures or moderate and less than interesting moments that have inspired such great movies.