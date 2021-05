You have to embrace a problem-solving mindset. This comes into play in all aspects of the business of flipping houses. From solving the sellers’ problems, dealing with all of the issues that always come up during the rehabs, and solving problems throughout the selling process, you are constantly facing issues and challenges that have to be resolved. If you let all the problems magnify and become overblown, this business can become stressful and all of the fun and rewards that come with this business will become diminished. If you go into this business knowing that it’s a series of problems that need to be solved and none of them are life or death, you can start off with a better attitude about the decision-making process.