BC-Chart Penn National-6-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 hours ago

6th-$18,100, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.320, 46.290, 59.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.040. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Constituency;122;2;4;4-hd;3-hd;4-6;1-2;D. Whitney;3.00;2.20;2.10;0.50. Scotty Silver;122;5;2;2-1;2-½;3-½;2-hd;I. Beato;3.60;2.80;6.80. Macho Smoke;122;3;7;5-2½;4-7;2-hd;3-½;A. Rodriguez;4.40;11.00. Swift City;122;4;1;1-1;1-hd;1-hd;4-2¾;A. Wolfsont;14.70. Soul Story;122;6;5;7;6-8;5-2;5-4½;B. Scampton;14.70. Tuckerton Bay;122;1;6;3-½;5-2½;6-25;6-59¾;C. Baker;5.20. Crypt;122;7;3;6-3;7;7;7;J. Hernandez;15.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-2/3) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. Daily Double (1-3)...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Sam Houston Race Park-6-Add

Sam Houston Race Park Results Saturday May 8th, 2021. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:74.350. Winner: BR G, 2, by Tempting Dash-Eyema Special Candy. Scratched: Beaus Sweet Dynasty. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Tempting Special Two;124;6;2;2-hd;2-hd;1-no;V. Urieta, Jr.;7.60;3.40;3.00;2.80. Coronadito;124;3;5;1-hd;1-hd;2-nk;N. Duran;2.80;2.20;1.10. Mysterious Patriot;124;1;4;3-hd;3-1;3-1;M. Gutierrez;2.80;3.40. Just a Perfect Grace;124;2;3;4-hd;5-1;5-½;F. Ramirez;25.80. Lj Gran Corredor;126;8;7;6-1;6-1;6-1½;P. Espinosa;12.60.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-6-Add

6th-$12,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.810, 1:13.360, 1:26.270, 00.000, 1:39.720. Scratched: Therunawaycamp, American Mom, Spider Legs, My Little Rosy, Beautiful Bella. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Mi Lia;120;1;1;2-1½;2-2;2-1½;1-2½;1-5½;C. Fusilier;12.40;5.20;3.60;5.20. Lucky Little Lady;123;2;3;1-1½;1-½;1-hd;2-3;2-3¼;J. Stokes;4.20;3.00;3.20. Heart That Binds;115;4;5;6;5-1;4-2½;4-4;3-2;E. Tejera;4.20;10.30. American Rebel;120;5;2;3-1;3-½;3-1;3-hd;4-6;D. Saenz;2.70. Shacks River;116;3;6;5-1½;4-1;5-4½;5-12;5-33½;G. Melancon;1.40. Sister...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Prairie Meadows-6-Add

6th-$41,278, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.810, 46.390, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.000. Scratched: Oscar Winner Wally. Choos Ur Adventure;119;7;2;4-1½;2-hd;1-½;1-1½;E. Gonzalez;2.80. Toska's Ruler;119;4;4;1-hd;1-hd;2-3;2-¾;A. Birzer;4.20. Red White and Loud;119;6;3;3-hd;3-4;3-2;3-nk;A. Martinez;3.80. Smart N Intuitive;119;1;1;2-hd;4-hd;4-1½;4-1¾;S. Doyle;1.50. Thisboy'sacowboy;119;5;7;6-hd;5-3;5-4;5-4¾;K. Roman;13.60. Ginger Rules;119;3;6;7;6-½;6-2;6-4;K. Tohill;13.90. Stage Door;119;2;5;5-hd;7;7;7;S. Laviolette;47.60. 8 (7);Choos Ur Adventure;7.60;5.00;4.60.
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Remington Park-6-Add

6th-$19,700, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:65.930. Scratched: Fly N Tell, Shes Relentlesswagon. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Charlies Fury;127;1;1;1-1;1-1;1-1¼;A. Silva;3.20;2.60;2.10;0.60. Juice Is Loose;126;2;3;3-hd;2-½;2-¾;B. Packer;5.60;3.00;10.30. Chicks With Coronas;127;6;4;2-hd;3-hd;3-hd;C. Smith;3.60;13.10. Docs Kansas Rep;126;3;2;4-1;4-1;4-1¼;C. Esqueda;27.70. Bv Sheslikethewind;126;4;5;5-1½;5-5;5-4¾;R. Castro;3.00. Jesse D;126;5;6;6;6;6;J. Brooks;4.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-11-1)...
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-6-Add

6th-$10,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 47.160, 59.330, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.590. Scratched: Wink and a Nod. The Filter;121;2;1;2-2½;1-1;1-2;1-2¼;C. Oliveros;2.30. Ten Twenty Nine;120;4;5;3-hd;2-½;2-6;2-6¼;G. Lagunes;2.60. Chatterman;120;1;3;4-½;4-2;3-½;3-¾;J. Leon;1.50. The Lone Roo;120;3;4;5;5;4-4;4-12;N. Vigil;5.30. Hero of Haven;120;5;2;1-½;3-1;5;5;W. Ortiz;11.30. 3 (2);The Filter;6.60;3.20;No Tix. 5 (4);Ten Twenty Nine;2.80;No Tix. Perfecta...