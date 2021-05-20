BC-Chart Penn National-6-Add
6th-$18,100, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.320, 46.290, 59.080, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.040. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Constituency;122;2;4;4-hd;3-hd;4-6;1-2;D. Whitney;3.00;2.20;2.10;0.50. Scotty Silver;122;5;2;2-1;2-½;3-½;2-hd;I. Beato;3.60;2.80;6.80. Macho Smoke;122;3;7;5-2½;4-7;2-hd;3-½;A. Rodriguez;4.40;11.00. Swift City;122;4;1;1-1;1-hd;1-hd;4-2¾;A. Wolfsont;14.70. Soul Story;122;6;5;7;6-8;5-2;5-4½;B. Scampton;14.70. Tuckerton Bay;122;1;6;3-½;5-2½;6-25;6-59¾;C. Baker;5.20. Crypt;122;7;3;6-3;7;7;7;J. Hernandez;15.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-2/3) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. Daily Double (1-3)...www.northwestgeorgianews.com