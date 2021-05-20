BC-Chart Penn National-6-Add

6th-$12,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.690, 47.810, 1:13.360, 1:26.270, 00.000, 1:39.720. Scratched: Therunawaycamp, American Mom, Spider Legs, My Little Rosy, Beautiful Bella. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;3/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Mi Lia;120;1;1;2-1½;2-2;2-1½;1-2½;1-5½;C. Fusilier;12.40;5.20;3.60;5.20. Lucky Little Lady;123;2;3;1-1½;1-½;1-hd;2-3;2-3¼;J. Stokes;4.20;3.00;3.20. Heart That Binds;115;4;5;6;5-1;4-2½;4-4;3-2;E. Tejera;4.20;10.30. American Rebel;120;5;2;3-1;3-½;3-1;3-hd;4-6;D. Saenz;2.70. Shacks River;116;3;6;5-1½;4-1;5-4½;5-12;5-33½;G. Melancon;1.40. Sister...