BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-5-Add

How the surfaces we ride on affect our horses’ soundness. In tedious rush-hour traffic one October evening in Paris, American show jumper and Olympic silver medalist Kent Farrington, dressed in a black suit and tie, spoke with me about footing. Uceko, he said in his relaxed Chicago accent, likes “big grassy fields.” The 2017 Longines Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World’s Best Jumping Rider, on his way to claim his award at the Hotel de Ville, explained how it’s important to know your horse and his footing preferences.