BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-5-Add

northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 hours ago

5th-$15,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.280, 49.680, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.270. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Vintage Sparkle;114;6;1;1-1;1-1½;1-6;1-5½;A. Ramgeet;3.40;2.20;2.20;0.70. Fool for the City;118;3;4;4-3;4-½;2-2;2-3¼;Y. Yaranga;3.60;3.60;2.70. Eclipse Glow;118;4;2;3-1;3-1½;4-4;3-no;G. Lagunes;2.80;9.30. Brave Stranger;123;7;7;6-1;5-6;3-½;4-9¾;J. Leon;3.60. Lil Toughman;120;2;6;5-½;6-2;6-4;5-¾;M. Ccamaque;55.80. B's Wild Man;123;1;3;2-1½;2-1;5-5;6-3;J. Monserrate, Jr.;61.10. Noontime Train;123;5;5;7;7;7;7;E. Jurado;63.80. Perfecta (6-3) paid $12.20;...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
#The Associated Press#Strt#Odds Vintage Sparkle#Equibase Company Llc#Maiden Special Weight#Jockey#Trainer#Jami Poole Winner#Dirt#Jr#Pl#Man#Fin#Vintage
Lexington, KY

Horse Arena Footing Facts

How the surfaces we ride on affect our horses’ soundness. In tedious rush-hour traffic one October evening in Paris, American show jumper and Olympic silver medalist Kent Farrington, dressed in a black suit and tie, spoke with me about footing. Uceko, he said in his relaxed Chicago accent, likes “big grassy fields.” The 2017 Longines Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) World’s Best Jumping Rider, on his way to claim his award at the Hotel de Ville, explained how it’s important to know your horse and his footing preferences.