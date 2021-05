As a number of new igaming titles grace the CasinoBeats inbox, sit back and get to grips with a select few new slot games in one handy bite-size chunk. The circus rolls into town with Play’n Go’s 3 Clown Monty, a 5×3, 10-payline slot, which follows the three Monty brothers – Bumbo, Schmucky and Whatda – who decided to start a business as clowns with no discernible talent.