BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-4-Add

 12 hours ago

4th-$8,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 46.110, 1:13.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.660. Trainer: Chasey Pomier. Winner: B F, 3, by Guilt Trip-Midnight Chat. Scratched: Who Dat Grey. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. a-Anotherinthefire;118;5;5;4-1½;1-2;1-3;1-3½;D. Saenz;4.00;2.60;2.10;1.00. Seven Come Eleven;123;3;6;7-2½;5-3;4-3½;2-1¾;K. Smith;4.60;2.80;5.50. b-D'lady Fired Up;123;9;1;2-½;4-hd;2-hd;3-1½;T. Ledet;2.40;3.20.

BC-Chart Prairie Meadows-4-Add

4th-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.020, 47.570, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.070. Scratched: Toms Maximillian. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Didi McCurdy;118;6;2;3-½;2-hd;1-2;1-2;A. Pusac;31.60;10.80;6.80;14.80. Magic in a Hat;124;4;1;5-½;3-1;2-2;2-4;A. Martinez;5.40;3.20;4.50. Zaney Ride;124;3;6;6;5-2;4-1;3-2¼;K. Roman;4.80;11.80. City Starlet;124;5;3;2-hd;4-2;5-6;4-2¼;S. Doyle;2.60. Tango Cinco;118;2;4;1-hd;1-½;3-½;5-7¼;A. Birzer;1.10. Sophia's Dawn;124;1;5;4-hd;6;6;6;J. Melancon;6.10. $0.5 Pick 4...
BC-Chart Remington Park-4-Add

4th-$15,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:80.150. Winner: B C, 2, by Apollitical Jess-A Tres of Paint. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Ajs Tres of Paint;124;9;1;1-½;1-1;1-2¼;R. Vallejo;4.60;3.40;2.20;1.30. Next Galaxy Over;124;1;3;2-no;2-hd;2-nk;J. Brooks;7.80;4.80;6.30. Corona and Honey;124;3;4;4-no;4-hd;3-hd;C. Aguirre-Erives;4.00;14.20. Nash Ridge;124;5;2;3-hd;3-hd;4-hd;R. Raudales;1.70. Jm Poison Ivy;124;4;5;5-hd;5-½;5-¾;C. Esqueda;27.10.
BC-Chart Mountaineer Park-4-Add

4th-$7,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.880, 47.670, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:00.970. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. Cowboy Rusty;120;4;4;4-½;4-1;3-2;1-hd;Y. Yaranga;20.40;6.00;3.80;9.20. John Paul's Bet;123;6;2;2-½;2-1;1-hd;2-½;J. Tunon;2.60;2.20;0.60. Joy of Baptistry;121;2;5;6-6;6-8;4-3;3-1¼;C. Oliveros;6.20;26.00. Far's Chief;120;3;3;3-2;3-1½;2-3;4-¾;O. Mayta;17.80. Arch Revenge;120;7;7;7;7;6-3;5-3½;A. Ramgeet;8.60. The Common Man;120;5;6;5-1;5-1;5-2;6;J. Leon;4.30. Delayed Engagement;120;1;1;1-2;1-1½;7;—;N. Vigil;6.20. Perfecta (4-6) paid $58.80; $1 Superfecta (4-6-2-3)...
BC-Chart Penn National-4-Add

4th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 45.100, 57.480, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.270. Still Chief;124;2;2;1-hd;1-1;1-5;1-2;J. Hernandez;1.60. Pray With Faith;124;7;4;7;7;4-1;2-1;A. Wolfsont;1.20. C C's Warrior;126;6;6;6-1½;6-hd;3-hd;3-1¼;V. Diaz;9.30. Saratoga Wildcat;124;3;1;5-2;5-2;2-1;4-5;J. Vargas, Jr.;6.40. True Wisdom;124;4;5;2-hd;4-½;5-hd;5-6¼;M. Aguilar;8.90. Cheese On;124;5;7;3-½;3-½;6-2;6-5½;D. Whitney;20.10. Silver Duke;124;1;3;4-1;2-hd;7;7;J. Arosemena;50.90. 2 (2);Still Chief;5.20;2.80;2.40. 7 (7);Pray With Faith;2.40;2.10. 6...
BC-Chart Lone Star-4-Add

4th-$17,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.890, 46.220, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.350. Scratched: Arkansas Bling, Hatchet Gurl. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;3/16;3/8;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Cash Bizness;120;9;3;1-1;1-1½;1-2½;1-nk;R. Vazquez;8.40. Cross Boss Lady;115;2;7;7-1½;6-2;2-1;2-2¾;C. Hughes;5.20. Shiannslane;118;7;2;5-3;5-hd;6-hd;3-¾;J. Vazquez;29.30. Im Coming Over;120;8;1;3-1;2-½;3-hd;4-hd;R. Guerra;9.30. Costanarmandaleg;120;5;9;8-2;8-4;7-½;5-½;E. Lara;34.30. Whiskey to Wine;121;3;5;6-½;7-2;8-8;6-nk;S. Risenhoover;57.90. Prospera;120;6;6;4-1½;4-2;5-hd;7-1¼;D. Cabrera;0.60.