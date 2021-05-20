BC-Chart Evangeline Downs-4-Add
4th-$8,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 46.110, 1:13.040, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.660. Trainer: Chasey Pomier. Winner: B F, 3, by Guilt Trip-Midnight Chat. Scratched: Who Dat Grey. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;1/2;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Win;Pl.;Sh.;Odds. a-Anotherinthefire;118;5;5;4-1½;1-2;1-3;1-3½;D. Saenz;4.00;2.60;2.10;1.00. Seven Come Eleven;123;3;6;7-2½;5-3;4-3½;2-1¾;K. Smith;4.60;2.80;5.50. b-D'lady Fired Up;123;9;1;2-½;4-hd;2-hd;3-1½;T. Ledet;2.40;3.20.