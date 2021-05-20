newsbreak-logo
Thibodeau addresses Knicks’ Elf-ant in the room; Ntilikina as Trae stopper?

By Empire Sports Media
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Thibodeau may bury struggling Elfrid Payton on the bench during crucial moments of the game, but he will never throw his beleaguered starting point guard under the bus. The New York Knicks have reached this far with Thibodeau sticking to his guns with Payton as a starter. But Payton’s role had been reduced to token starts for the Knicks during the home stretch, with his favorite point guard Derrick Rose taking a larger role off the bench.

