Thibodeau addresses Knicks’ Elf-ant in the room; Ntilikina as Trae stopper?

Without a shadow of a doubt, the New York Knicks are one of the major success stories of the 2020-21 NBA season. Leading the way has been Julius Randle who has had a remarkable season, not only making his All-Star Game debut but also being a strong candidate for All-NBA selection. Second-year guard RJ Barrett has come along in leaps and bounds, improving in all aspects of his game as the season has progressed. And there is Derrick Rose, with whom the Knicks have recorded a 22-10 record when he’s on the floor since acquiring him at the beginning of February.