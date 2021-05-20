Former UW-Stout golfer Holmes playing at PGA Championship

A look at key anniversary years from the PGA Championship, which starts May 20 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina:. Walter Hagen won the first of his five PGA Championship finals, and he made short work of everyone in his path at Inwood Country Club in New York. The championship match was against Jim Barnes, who won the first two editions of the PGA Championship and was coming off a nine-shot victory over Hagen and Fred McLeod in the U.S. Open. Hagen shot 69 in the morning for a 1-up lead, built a 4-up lead at the turn of the afternoon round and closed him out, 3 and 2. The 32-man field was composed of defending champion Jock Hutchison and the 31 top finishers from the U.S. Open. Hutchison, who had won the British Open at St. Andrews that summer, did not make it out of the second round. He lost to a 19-year-old Italian-American who had recently changed his name from Eugene Saraceni to Gene Sarazen.