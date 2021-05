There were positives in UW-Eau Claire baseball's first season as a resurrected program, but there's a ways to go to get where coach Charles Bolden would like the team to be. The Blugolds completed their first season of varsity baseball since the 1990s on Saturday by dropping a doubleheader against UW-Whitewater despite Otto Treichel earning five hits and driving home four across the two games. That pushed the final season tally to 5-33, not good enough to make the cut for the WIAC Tournament.