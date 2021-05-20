How 2 recent Dayton homicides could be impacted by Stand Your Ground law

DAYTON — Ohio recently expanded the “Stand Your Ground” law, making it that a person could use deadly force in public areas if they felt they were in danger. Now, the expanded law could have an impact on if charges are filed in connection to two separate Sunday homicides.

Thomas Hagel, Professor Emeritus at the University of Dayton School of Law told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that prior to the expansion of the “Stand Your Ground” law, Ohioans had to retreat in life-threatening situations. The new law did away with that.

“You can stand you ground and use deadly force to protect yourself. You do not have to retreat,” Hagel said.

Now, two homicide cases could fall under “Stand Your Ground” and result in no charges being filed.

Early Sunday evening, Bart Atkins, 61, was stabbed outside of the Troy Dairy Food mart in Dayton. Police said the man “[inserted] himself into two other people’s argument and [acted] in an aggressive fashion.”

Police said Atkins approached a 30-year-old man in an aggressive manner. The 30-year-old man “produced a knife and stabbed him.”

>> Dayton man, 57, killed in shooting sparked by ‘longstanding domestic situation’

Later Sunday evening, Wayne Bowman, 57, was shot and killed on Xenia Avenue after an incident that Dayton Police said “appears to stem from a longstanding domestic situation between [Bowman] and his girlfriend who is an acquaintance of the other involved individual’s wife.”

Surveillance video of the incident leading up to Bowman’s death showed an SUV blocking another car in outside of Target Dayton Ministries. An individual got out of the driver’s side of the SUV, approached the other car involved and appeared to try to rip this car door open. The video then showed the man stagger back and fall on the opposite curb after being shot.

“[Prosecutors] look at the circumstance and ask the question, ‘Could a reasonable person come to the conclusion that person did?’” Hagel said.

Prosecutors will be tasked with reviewing the information gathered by police to decide if charges will be filed in either case.