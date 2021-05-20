George Floyd Protests Sparked Changes in Public, Private Sectors

More review and critique of the Santa Rosa Police’s handling of the George Floyd Protests came yesterday in the first day of a two day forum. Three reports were presented to the city council detailing the police departments response to the protests last summer. The Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights laid out their findings which included allegations of differing actions against people of color, purposely concealing badge numbers, and one account of sexual assault of a Black woman who was groped by an officer. The two other presentations from independent consulting firms called for the police department to have a better system for munitions in place and also more supervisors to maintain control during protests. Presentations, including from the police department itself, continue this morning at 10 AM.