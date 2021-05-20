newsbreak-logo
George Floyd Protests Sparked Changes in Public, Private Sectors

By Mariama Diallo
Voice of America
Cover picture for the articleMay 25 will mark one year since a white police officer in Minneapolis killed George Floyd, a Black man. The resulting widespread U.S. protests against police brutality and systemic racism have had reverberations across industries and U.S. government. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

