ClinOne Supports Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) with Enterprise eConsent to Add Immediate Value for Customers, Accelerate Timelines, and Maintain Study Budgets

MD/MPH. Co-founder at CCRPS, providing clinical research certification and training for CROs. According to guidance by the International Conference on Harmonisation-Good Clinical Practice (typically known as the ICH GCP), clinical research staff conducting a trial "should be qualified by education, training and experience." Also, staff members need to have knowledge of clinical trial quality standards when designing, conducting, recording and reporting trials that involve people as research participants. Trial investigators, monitors, coordinators, assistants and staff can achieve compliance through an in-house or outsourced course.