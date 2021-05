A little over a year since the start of the COVID pandemic, bike sales have soared. At this point, most bike shops are extremely short on bikes, orders for 2022 are complete, and many are already planning 2023. Bike parts are a huge issue. I heard recently that one manufacturer was been told it may be 800 days for brakes, and Shimano is rumored to be backordered through the end of 2021. That’s the good/bad news: major demand overriding supply.